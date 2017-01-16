A Taste of Two Counties set for Saturday, Jan. 21

The third annual “A Taste of Two Counties” library benefit dance will be held Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Kiwanis Event Center, 1025 S. Hill St., in Griffin. Co-sponsored by the Friends groups of both the J. Joel Edwards Public Library and the Griffin-Spalding County Public Library, the dance will feature the big band sounds of the 17-piece Night Train Swing Band and its vocalist, Karin Williams.
A complimentary dance lesson in basic East Coast swing will kick off the program, followed by live band music for waltz, fox trot, rumba, tango, swing and more. At least six local restaurants will feature their favorite dishes, including Pike County’s Concord Café and Barnstormers Grill.
“This benefit dance is undoubtedly our most profitable fundraiser of the year,” said library assistant manager, Emily Evans. “We’re looking forward to this year’s dance being our best one yet.”
Profits from the dance are used to help the library provide continuing programs, materials and events for children and adults.
Tickets for the benefit dance are only $20 and can be purchased at A Novel Experience, 426 Thomaston Street, Zebulon, the J. Joel Edwards Public Library, the Griffin Library and Margo’s Restaurant, 1136 Taylor Street, Griffin. Tickets are also available online at friendsofthejjoeledwardspubliclibrary.com. For more information, contact the library at 770-567-2014 or Bobby Bunn at 770-584-3094.