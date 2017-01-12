MLK Day parade set for Jan. 16

Pike’s MLK Jr. Day committee will host a parade and program Monday, Jan. 16 with the theme “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.” Organizer Regina Bridges said all citizens of Pike and surrounding counties are invited to celebrate together. The parade is scheduled to leave the parking lot of Fuller’s Chapel United Methodist Church at 10 a.m.
“We are encouraging all churches, businesses and civic organizations to join us,” said Bridges. “There is no parade fee. All parade participants are asked to be in place and ready to leave no later than 9:45 a.m.”
The annual MLK Day program will be held after the parade at Mt. Hope Baptist Church. Rev. Willie Curtis of New Beginning Community Baptist Church in Griffin will be the guest speaker. The 2017 Torch Bearer Award recipient for this year is Patricia A. Beckham. She is the president of the Pike County chapter of the NAACP, unit 5228 and was an avid participator in the Civil Rights Movement in Pike County.
For details, call Beckham at 770-468-4937 or Bridges at 678-588-4058.