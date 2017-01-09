Leroy Akins

Mr. Leroy Coleman Akins, age 78, of Meansville, passed away January 6, 2017. He was born in Atlanta, son of the late Lloyd F. Akins and the late Florence Daniel Akins. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army. Leroy lived most of his life in Thomaston, and worked for many years as a security guard for the Thomaston Police Department. He was a jokester, always happy, enjoyed making people laugh, and telling others about Christ. He loved everyone, especially children and animals. Leroy was a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church, where he and his wife, Jean, sang in the choir. He liked to go to yard sales and cut grass.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers.
He is survived by his wife: Jean Anthony Akins; daughter and son-in-law: Karen and Joshua Fincher of Meansville; grandchildren: Michael Thiel and Bridget Munday, Devin Adams, and Dylan Adams; sisters: Gloria June Akins of Thomaston and Catherine Hornett of Livermore, CA; several nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Sunday, January 8, 2-3 p.m., at the funeral home. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Pastor Vaughn Drawdy officiating, and the Oak Hill Choir singing.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.