Mr. Johnny D. Strickland passed away Thursday, January 5, 2017, at Spalding Regional Hospital.
Mr. Strickland was born in Griffin, GA on March 16, 1955. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim T. Strickland and Nancy McLean Strickland; wife, Kathy Smith Strickland; son, David Callahan. Mr. Strickland was a carpenter who loved spending time with family and friends.
Survives for Mr. Strickland include children, Shelly Strickland (Carvis Norton) and Joshua Strickland (Amanda Eubanks); grandchildren, Carvis Norton, Caleb Hammons, Matthew Norton, Hunter Norton, Ashley Norton, Ashton Norton, Zackery Norton, Serenity Norton, Mckenzie Moore, Ashley Pollette and Blake Pollette; great grandchild, Jett Barnhart; sisters and brothers, Anita Mitchell (John), Jim Strickland (Joan), Tony Strickland (Debi), Ken Strickland (Maggie) and Sheila Smith; daughter-in-law, Melinda Callahan; numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation for Mr. Johnny D. Strickland will be held Monday, January 9, 2017 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. Services will be held Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 1:00 pm in the chapel of Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. Interment will be at Griffin Memorial Gardens.
Please join the family in honoring the life of Johnny D. Strickland by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com and posting your tributes and memories.
