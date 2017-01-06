Danny Williams

Mr. Danny L. “Kilowatt” Williams, age 54, of Barnesville, passed away January 6, 2017, at Spalding Regional Hospital.
Danny was born on July 7, 1962, in Fulton County, son of the late John and Judy Tipton Williams. He was a Journeyman Electrician with I.B.E.W 613. He loved to hunt, fish, explore and play in the snow. Danny was a Bible scholar who loved his family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Dylan Davis.
Survivors include his soul mate of 21 years, Angeline Atkinson; daughter, Skyla Williams Allman of Knoxville, TN; grandson, Noah Patrick Allman; sisters, Stacie Williams of Griffin and Denise Conner of Macon; niece, Julee Barrett; and two great nephews and one great niece.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2017, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home. Friends may visit the family one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.