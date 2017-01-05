Mr. Emmett Owen Caldwell, Jr., age 89, of Zebulon, passed away January 4, 2017, at his home. He was born in Zebulon, son of the late Emmett Owen Caldwell, Sr. and the late Lucile Hawkins Caldwell. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, a life-long resident of Zebulon, and a charter member of the Pike County Farm Bureau. Owen was a member of New Hope Baptist Church, where he served for many years on the cemetery committee. He loved farming crops and raising cattle, and was a practical jokester who enjoyed gardening, cutting grass, and reading financial subscriptions. He enjoyed cooking, especially making his homemade peanut brittle to share with friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald W. Caldwell.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years: Ruth Longino Caldwell; children: Kenneth Owen Caldwell and wife Marie, William R. “Bill” Caldwell, and Penny Caldwell Harbers and husband Galen all of Zebulon; grandchildren: Ashley Caldwell Childs and husband Cameron of Concord, Glen Patrick Caldwell and fiancé Carrissa Jade Knutson of Williston, ND; brothers and sisters-in-law: Charles and Annie Caldwell of Zebulon and Wendel and Matricia Caldwell of Jasper, AR; sister: Martha Ann Wheeless of Zebulon;
several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may visit the family on Thursday, January 5, from 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 6, at 2 p.m., in New Hope Baptist Church with Rev. Frank Winfrey officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Rev. Kenneth Carter officiating.
Those wishing to make donations may do so to the New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 4920 New Hope Rd., Zebulon, GA 30295.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.