Mrs. Ella Mae Smith, age 85, of Pike County, passed away January 3, 2017.
Mrs. Smith was born on November 8, 1931, in Lamar County, daughter of the late Thomas Edward Littleton and the late Minnie Wynelle Littleton. She was a homemaker and also worked at the William Carter Co.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Leslie Smith, brother, Roy Duvall Littleton, and sister, Mary Frances Manley.
She is survived by her daughters: Martha (Ray) Connor of Augusta, and Maureen (Jay) Garland of Orchard Hill; 5 grandchildren, 11 (with one on the way) great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Thursday, January 5, from 11:30 to 1 p.m., at the funeral home. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Mr. Ronald Smith officiating.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.