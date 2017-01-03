Mary Flanagan 

Ms. Mary Wesley Nicholson Flanagan, age 89, of Decatur and later Williamson, passed away December 31, 2016, at Brightmoor Hospice. She was born in Atlanta, daughter of the late James Wesley Nicholson and Sara Love McDonald Nicholson. Mary spent many years working at her parent’s store, J.W. Nicholson's Service Station, on Whiteford Avenue in Atlanta. She married Norman Wise Flanagan, a Lieutenant for the city of Atlanta Police Department, and raised two daughters. She loved to sew, and she sewed all her daughters’ clothes when they were young. She continued to sew until her eyesight deteriorated. Mary also had a green thumb and could make even the weakest plants thrive. Her manicured yard was her passion, and she cut her own grass until she was about eighty-four years old.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Wise Flanagan.
She is survived by her daughters: Diane Flanagan Green and husband Richard of Clarksville, GA, and Elaine Flanagan Mangham and husband Ledalle of Molena; granddaughters: Kimberly Love Green Dimick and husband Bert, Courtney Diane Green, Misty Love Mangham Blizzard and husband Kenneth; great-grandchildren: Olivia Hope Dimick, Aidan Ledalle Blizzard and Kennedy Love Blizzard.
Friends may visit the family on Tuesday, January 3, 12-2 p.m, at Moody-Daniel Funeral Home in Zebulon, Ga. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m., in the chapel of the funeral home with Mrs. Kimberly Dimick, Mrs. Misty Blizzard, Pastor Fred Thompson, and Pastor Jack Landham officiating. Burial will follow in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery in Molena.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.