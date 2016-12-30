/Unitedbank
Sign up now for 5K/10K on Jan. 21

Rachel McDaniel
Friday, December 30. 2016
The Pike American Legion Family will host the third 5K/10K Run/Walk fundraiser Jan. 21 to help support local veterans. Participants can choose between the 5K and 10K courses, both of which start at the Concord Gazebo to the front left of the Strickland Building in downtown Concord. Depending on the course, participants will enjoy sights of historic Concord, the old Norfolk-Southern railroad bed, scenic homes and the old Williamson Train Depot (located on Diastole Farms) as well as vistas of Pike County country roads, countryside and farm activity. Participants can run or walk either course.

