First baby of 2017 sought
Call us, email us or stop by the office to share the news of the first baby born in 2017 to Pike County parents.
First baby of 2017 sought
Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in
Top Stories
Sunday, January 1. 2017
Each new year, the Journal Reporter features the first baby born to Pike County parents.
Help us welcome the first baby of 2017 with a feature story and photos.
Call the newspaper office at 770-567-3446, email us at news@pikecountygeorgia.com or stop by the Journal Reporter office on the courthouse square to share the news.
