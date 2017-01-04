/Unitedbank
More rain needed

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Headlines
Wednesday, January 4. 2017
After more than two months without rain, recent precipitation has been appreciated but much more rain is still needed. From September 1 to December 30, only 8.64 inches of rain fell on 20 rainy days in Pike County as recorded at the Bledsoe Research Farm in Williamson. In 2015 during that same period, 29.26 inches of rain fell on 51 rainy days. While the end of 2015 was unusually wet, 2014 and 2013 saw several more inches of rain as well, with 16.32 inches and 14 inches respectively.

