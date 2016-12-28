Emory Dickens

Emory Aubrey Dickens, age 73, died peacefully December 26th at his home after a long battle with Alzheimer’s and Congestive Heart Failure.
Mr. Dickens is survived by his wife of twelve years, Judy, four children: David (Tiffanie) Dickens, Jennifer (Michael) Sorensen, Kristin (William) Musselwhite and Candace Goen. He also leaves behind six grandchildren: Ashleigh Sorensen, Holden Dickens, Shelby Dickens, Gavin Musselwhite, Jayson Carter and James Musselwhite and many nieces and nephews.
Emory is an Air Force Veteran who proudly served the country he loved so dearly from 1965 until 1969. He grew up in Pike County, the youngest son of Leon Aubrey Dickens and Ludie Loette Dickens. He was preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey and Loette: his siblings, Marie Lane and Donnie Dickens.
Emory graduated from Pike County High School in 1961 after which he joined the Air Force, serving four years and traveling to many locations fulfilling his duties for our country. Upon returning home he went to what was formally Atlanta Area Technical School for A&P (Airframe and/or Powerplant). Emory retired after twenty-six years of service from Fulton County as the “Heat and Air Man” where he served for many years and made many close friends doing work that gave him great pleasure. His second home was as a lifetime member of Rehoboth Church of the Nazarene of Molena where he served as a board member, youth group leader and servicemen to its members and congregation. During his time there he developed many close relationships especially with his brother in Christ, Pastor James D. Wilson. He was loved by all for his easy going nature, bear hugs, Laffy Taffy jokes, prayer warrior status and dedication to friends and strangers alike. For many years, Emory made youth activities, children’s hayrides and summer camping trips a priority, where their happiness and excitement gave him great pleasure. His love of gardening, farming and all things beautiful brought vegetable plates and prize worthy eats to all that he knew.
Emory will be sorely missed by everyone that knew him.
Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, December 28, from 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.