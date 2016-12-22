Mary Jane (M.J.) Brown

Ms. Mary Jane (M. J.) Lawrence Brown, age 67, of Hampton, formerly of Williamson, passed away December 21, 2016, at her home. She was born in Morrow, daughter of the late Cecil Lawrence and Mildred Lois Wilson Lawrence. Mary Jane was a 1968 graduate of Pike County High School. She was a hairstylist for many years and owned her own business, M. J.’s Hair Salon. She was a member of Harps Crossing Baptist Church in Hollonville. She enjoyed crafts, making jewelry and loved Native American art and artifacts.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters: Robert “Bubba” Lawrence, Betty Clemmons, Shirley Eubanks, Henry Lawrence, Cecil “Sonny” Lawrence, Mickey Lawrence, Donny Joe Lawrence, and Larry Lawrence.
She is survived by her daughter: Tammy Clark of Williamson; brothers and a sister-in-law: Billy and Ann Lawrence of Zebulon, James Lawrence of Woodbury and Ricky Lawrence of Williamson; sister and brother-in-law: Cathy and Brad Castles of Williamson; numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, December 28, from 6-7 p.m., at the funeral home. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.