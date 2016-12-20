More join fight to Save the Old Zebulon School

The Concord Garden Club celebrated Christmas with a delicious luncheon held at The Wild Daisy in Molena on Saturday, Dec. 3. A garden club member challenged fellow club members to donate to the “Save the OZS” campaign that is working to put a new roof on the Old Zebulon School building. That member is willing to match all donations made by the club and its members to the OZS Fund.
To date, the Concord Garden Club membership is responsible for a total of $15,000 donated to the cause. This donation is especially important since an anonymous donor is willing to match all donations made to the “Save The Old Zebulon School” fund - up to $50,000 - by Dec. 25.
The historic red brick building on Adams Street in Zebulon was recently placed on the “2017 Places in Peril” list by The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation. A community project spearheaded by Pike Historic Preservation Inc., is attempting to raise $100,000 in tax deductible donations before Dec. 25 to repair the roof and stabilize the 10,000-square-foot structure.
“We are working diligently to place the old school firmly on its way toward restoration as a public/private use facility,” said Chris Curry, board member of Pike Historic Preservation. “We want to save the Old Zebulon School and return it to public use. We see the auditorium as a public venue for events like movie night, concerts, plays, dinner theater, dance recitals, family reunions and other kinds of uses. The rest of the building is earmarked for mixed use development. But first and foremost, we have to fix the roof to stop the deterioration. It is such a lovely old building and it will be the cornerstone of the East Adams Street/West Square Neighborhood Development.”
All donations are tax deductible. There are several different ways to donate. Go to any United Bank branch and deposit your donation into the “Save the Old Zebulon School” Account, #793109. Go online to crowdrise.com/save-the-old-zebulon-school and make a donation. Mail a check to Save the OZS, Pike Historic Preservation, P.O. Box 489, Zebulon, GA 30295.