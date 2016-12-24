Merry Christmas from the Pike County Journal Reporter! Enjoy the special Letters to Santa section and get into the spirit of the season.
Find a local church and celebrate the birth of Jesus.
Williamson United Methodist Church: Christmas Eve Candlelight Holy Communion Service, Saturday, Dec. 24 at 6:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Christmas Day Service of scripture and carols is Sunday at 11 a.m. Everyone is invited.
First Baptist Church, Zebulon: Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion service, Saturday, Dec. 24 at 6 p.m., Christmas carols, gifts for the kids and a candlelight communion, Christmas Day service Sunday at 10 a.m. Everyone is invited. First Baptist Church is off the Zebulon courthouse square. Info: 678-920-8986.
Merry Christmas!
