Mr. John Gregg Anderson, age 55, of Molena, passed away December 15, 2016, at his home. He grew up in Molena and was a 1979 honor graduate of Pike County High School. He then attended Gordon College. Gregg enjoyed studying the Bible, reading, gunsmithing and spending time with friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Anderson and grandparents, Render and Doris Lawrence all of Molena.
He is survived by his sons: Lawrence Anderson and Marshall Anderson both of Atlanta; mother: Elsie Anderson Bell and husband Ewell Bell of Molena; sister and brother-in-law: Lisa and Jesse Anthony of Williamson; nieces: Joy Whisenhunt and husband Andrew Whisenhunt of Charleston, South Carolina and Jessica Butler and husband Bo Butler of Scottsboro, Alabama; three great nieces and a great-nephew; uncle and aunt: Rev. Billy and Liz Ann Lawrence of Molena; aunt: Bobbie Dawson of Molena.
Friends may visit the family on Friday, December 30, from 6-7 p.m., at the funeral home. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.