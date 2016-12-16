Mrs. Elvin Trawick "Sissy" Gibson, age 96, of Meansville, died Thursday, December 15, 2016 at Riverside Health and Rehab.
Mrs. Gibson was born on December 2, 1920 in Macon, to the late Willie Lee and Dollie Adams Trawick. She was a homemaker. Mrs. Gibson was a member of Meansville Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughters Mrs. Linda (Jerone) Rogers of Thomaston, Mrs. Bobbie Killingsworth of Meansville, sister Mrs. Hazel Kirkpatrick of Milledgeville, two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, December 18, 2016 at 2 p.m. at Meansville Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Fincher Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Coggins Funeral Home on Saturday, December 17, 2016 from 2-4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Meansville Baptist Chruch at 12620 Ga 109, Meansville, Ga. 30256.
Coggins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.