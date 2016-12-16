Historic church photo cards to help archive

Since Dwain Penn was assigned the weekly Peek Back at Pike column eight years ago, he has been digging into local history and recently came up with a creative way to help the Pike County Historical Society’s Genealogical Library and Archive. He donated a large collection of photograph cards and envelopes featuring 10 historic local churches. The sets can be purchased at the library in the Opportunity Center behind Zebulon City Hall each Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“The Pike County Historical Society appreciates Dwain’s donation of these beautiful cards,” said Historical Society president Lynn Cunningham. “Each of the church pictures is a work of art. All of the proceeds from sales will go toward the new genealogy library.”
Since Pike County has been blessed with so many beautiful historic churches, a few dating back to the founding of the county, Penn decided to create all occasion cards showcasing 10 prominent churches, including Concord Methodist, Fincher Methodist, Flat Rock Primitive Baptist, Friendship Presbyterian, Hollonville Methodist, Mt. Olive Baptist, New Hebron Baptist, Williamson Christian, Williamson Methodist and Zebulon Methodist.
The collection was divided into two sets with each containing two cards of five churches and each 10 card set selling for $10. A total of 32 sets were donated recently.
If the fundraiser is successful, Penn plans to create another collection in 2017 featuring 10 black churches of Pike County.