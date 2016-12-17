/Unitedbank
Post 197 to hold 5K, 10K in January

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Headlines
Saturday, December 17. 2016
If getting in shape will be on your list of New Year’s resolutions, getting prepared for a local walk and run to benefit local veterans will help mark that one off the list.

American Legion Post 197 will host Southern Fest, the next in their series of 5K and 10K events in Concord in January. Proceeds from the Jan 14 run and walk will help local veterans. The 5K and 10K will begin at the gazebo in downtown Concord off Highway 18. All registrants will get a t-shirt featuring downtown Concord. The 5K and 10K routes are flat and will be down paved roads, dirt roads and trails and participants can either walk or run them.

Early pre-registration is $25 before Jan. 14 and will go up to $35 up to the day of the event. All those who register and participate will be guaranteed a t-shirt. For those who register but can’t attend the event, shirts will be mailed to them. Registration forms are available by emailing pikepost197@gmail.com. Checks should be made out to American Legion Post 197 and mailed with the registration form to Pike County American Legion Post 197, P.O. Box 781, Zebulon, GA 30295.

Snacks and beverages will be provided for runners. The event will be held rain, snow, sleet or shine and no refunds will be issued.
