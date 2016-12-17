If getting in shape will be on your list of New Year’s resolutions, getting prepared for a local walk and run to benefit local veterans will help mark that one off the list.
American Legion Post 197 will host Southern Fest, the next in their series of 5K and 10K events in Concord in January. Proceeds from the Jan 14 run and walk will help local veterans. The 5K and 10K will begin at the gazebo in downtown Concord off Highway 18. All registrants will get a t-shirt featuring downtown Concord. The 5K and 10K routes are flat and will be down paved roads, dirt roads and trails and participants can either walk or run them.
Post 197 to hold 5K, 10K in January
